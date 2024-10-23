Supreme Court junks NCLAT decision to close insolvency proceedings against Byju's

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Wednesday set aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nclat">NCLAT</a>) order which had halted the insolvency proceedings against edtech major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/byjus">Byju</a>'s and approved Rs 158.9 crore dues settlement of the company with the BCCI.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra directed the BCCI to deposit the settlement amount of Rs 158.9 crore with a committee of creditors (CoC).</p> .'Worth zero': Founder of once India's biggest startup Byju's concedes mistakes.<p>The court's judgment came on an appeal by US-based creditor firm Glas Trust Company LLC against the NCLAT order.</p><p>The bench ordered fresh adjudication in the case after finding that the NCLAT did not apply its mind while closing the insolvency proceedings against the ed-tech major.</p><p>On August 14, the apex court had stayed the NCLAT order of August 2, which granted relief to the embattled ed-tech firm by setting aside the insolvency proceedings against it after approving its Rs 158.9 crore dues settlement with the BCCI.</p><p>The dispute between the BCCI and Byju's is related to the sponsorship contract for providing jerseys to the Indian Cricket Team.</p>