Supreme Court junks NCLAT decision to close insolvency proceedings against Byju's

Observing that the NCLAT did not apply its mind while closing the insolvency proceedings against the ed-tech major, the bench ordered fresh adjudication in the case.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 06:18 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 06:18 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsBCCINCLATByjus

