Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court notice on plea seeking action on protestors for remarks against Justice Swaminathan

A bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale issued notices to the state government, Director General of Police, Chennai Commissioner of Police and others.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 10:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMadras High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us