Supreme Court objects to Allahabad HC's relying on Rs 25 lakh offer by convicts to acid attack victim

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) has said mere sufferance of incarceration for a particular period, in a case where life imprisonment is imposed, cannot be a reason to suspend the sentence in an appeal without referring to the other relevant factors.

A bench of Justices C T Ravikumar and Rajesh Bindal set aside the Allahabad High Court's order suspending life term of five convicts in an acid attack case.

Acting on a plea by Shivani Tyagi, the apex court noted that the HC went by the fact that the convicts offered Rs 25 lakh to the victim.

"We are deeply peeved on perusing the HC judgment, for the same reflects only non-application of mind and non-consideration of the relevant factors despite the fact that the case involved an acid attack on a young woman resulting into permanent disfiguration," Justice Ravikumar said.

The bench said that an acid attack may completely strip off the victim of her basic human right to live a decent human life owing to permanent disfiguration.