Supreme Court pulls up Centre over 'toothless' environment laws as Delhi air quality worsens

<p>The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Centre for making environment laws 'toothless.' It added that the CAQM Act provision on penalty for stubble burning is not being implemented.</p><p>The apex court said that the CAQM Act was enacted without creating required machinery for implementing the law to curb air pollution.</p><p>In response, Centre assured the Supreme Court that the regulation on penalty under CAQM Act for stubble burning will be issued in 10 days.</p>.<p>This statement came while a thick layer of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/more-delhi-areas-fall-under-severe-aqi-category-as-air-pollution-worsens-3244636">smog</a> enveloped the national capital Wednesday morning as its air quality remained in the 'very poor' category with an overall AQI of 363, while more areas fell into the "severe" zone.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>