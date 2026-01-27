Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court quashes JioStar's plea, allows CCI probe into abuse of dominance in Kerala cable TV market

The complainant, Asianet Digital Network Limited (ADNPL), has accused Jiostar of abusing its dominance in the television broadcasting space in Kerala in contravention of the Competition Act, 2002.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 10:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 10:28 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCCIJio

Follow us on :

Follow Us