<p>New Delhi: India is close to signing a trade deal with the European Union later this month, with negotiations expected to conclude by January 26, trade secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Thursday.</p><p>Agrawal said the two sides were "very close" to finalising the agreement and were exploring whether it could be wrapped up before leaders from both sides meet in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-delhi">New Delhi</a> this month.</p><p>Top EU leaders are due to attend India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26, followed by an India–EU Summit on January 27.</p>