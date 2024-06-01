Home
Supreme Court reconstitutes committee on gender sensitisation

The 12-member committee is headed by top court judge Hima Kohli, who is the chairperson.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 08:26 IST
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 08:26 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has reconstituted its Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee.

"In exercise of powers conferred by Clause 4(2) of the Gender Sensitisation and Sexual Harassment of Women at the Supreme Court of India (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Regulations, 2013 and all enabling provisions in this behalf, Hon'ble Chief Justice of India has been pleased to re-constitute the Supreme Court Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee," an office order said.

The 12-member committee is headed by top court judge Hima Kohli, who is the chairperson.

The panel also comprises Justice B V Nagarathna, Additional Registrar Sukhda Pritam and senior advocates Meenakshi Arora and Mahalakshmi Pavani.

Advocate and representative of the Supreme Court Bar Association, as stipulated under Clause 4(2)(c), Soumyajit Pani, advocate-on-record Anindita Pujari, advocate Madhu Chauhan, professor Shruti Pandey, senior advocates Jaideep Gupta and Menaka Guruswamy and Leni Chaudhuri, executive director, University of Chicago Centre in India, are the other members of the committee.

Published 01 June 2024, 08:26 IST
