Supreme Court refuses plea against First Level Checking of voting machines

In August this year, the high court declined to entertain a plea challenging the "conduct" of the State Election Commission in relation to the First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) ahead of the upcoming general election. The plea was filed by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Anil Kumar.

The bench said now for the court to enter into this would completely delay the elections.

"We don't want to enter into this,” the bench said.

The counsel, representing petitioner Anil Kumar, argued that the FLC process should be completed at least 90 days prior to the election.

The counsel for the petitioner said he sought unique identification numbers of these machines.

The bench, however, said the petitioner should have gone before the ECI and “Congress did not participate”.