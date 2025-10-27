Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking star rating of cars on basis of fuel efficiency & CO2 emission

The petition pointed out, such ratings already existed in almost all developed and many Asian countries.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 10:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 10:37 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPIL

Follow us on :

Follow Us