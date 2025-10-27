<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a PIL filed by a Uttar Pradesh-based pediatric surgeon, Dr Sanjay Kulsherestha, seeking directions for star rating system of cars or vehicles on the basis of fuel efficiency and CO2 emission at par with the other countries in order to reduce and control air and vehicular pollution.</p><p>A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai asked Kulsherestha to give a representation or conduct meetings with the Centre and its authorities concerned. </p><p>The court, however, clarified that after this, if the petitioner thought that still something needed to be done, then he may opt other options available as per law and statute.</p><p>The PIL urged the court to direct the Union government to take steps to implement in letter and spirit the gazette notification of April 23, 2015, and to implement star rating system on the basis of fuel efficiency and CO2 emission at par with the other countries to reduce air pollution.</p><p>The petition pointed out, such ratings already existed in almost all developed and many Asian countries. </p><p>"This is despite the fact that severity of air pollution in those countries is less than India. Today even in India, energy based star rating exists for refrigerator, ACs then why not to have such for automobiles. ACs and fridges were used inside house while automobile are on road and adversely affect health of others. Our luxury shouldn’t create problem to others," the plea said.</p>.Supreme Court allows Centre to examine Vodafone Idea’s plea against DoT’s AGR demands.<p>The petitioner contended that on one hand there are cars that consumed less fuel for achieving 100 km distance on the contrary there are big SUV that are fuel guzzler consuming diesel/petrol 3-4 times or lot of fuel is used for extra luxury features. </p><p>The plea highlighted that every extra feature needs extra energy or fuel. Therefore a quantitatively extra fuel is responsible for emission of extra pollutant. </p><p>"Today we are enjoying all environmental norms in India at par with developed countries than why to lack this star rating," it contended. </p><p>The petitioner pointed out, for vehicular pollution, two most important universal environment norms that are being followed by most of the countries are Euro or BS staging of fuels and engine technology and second was star rating for fuel efficiency. </p><p>So when India is following all international norms at par with develop countries, therefore we expect that this star rating should also to be followed. This star rating would encourage consumers for environment friendly car, it added.</p><p>"This air pollution has now become a Pan India problem and as per govt reports the transport sector is the major source air pollution responsible more that 50%," the plea said.</p><p>The petitioner underscored that as per a recent report, in India air pollution caused 2.1 million deaths in 2021 and out of total deaths in 60% it was due to PM 2.5 that is mainly coming from vehicular exaust. </p><p>Important study of Lancet Health journal of July 2024 revealed that high levels of PM2.5 air pollution takes 33,000 lives each year in major Indian cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, etc, he said.</p>