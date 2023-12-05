Supreme Court seeks Centre's reply on plea challenging provision of surrogacy law

'The Petitioner has a right to reproduction and motherhood even without entering a marriage. The Petitioner has a diabetic condition and is approx. 40 years of age and has been informed that pregnancies above 36 years of age are termed as geriatric pregnancies and involve complications especially in diabetic patients,' the plea said. Referring to various apex court verdicts, Nagpal said in her plea that the right to reproduction and motherhood has been recognised by the Supreme Court and extends not only to reproduction by way of natural conception. It must also include within its ambit the right to access freely the scientific and medical advancements which can help realise the right of reproduction and motherhood, such as surrogacy and assisted reproductive technologies, failing which the right will be bereft of meaning, the plea said.