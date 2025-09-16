Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court seeks response from UP, MP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand govts on plea to stay anti-conversion laws

The court granted four weeks to these state governments to file their response and fixed the matter for further hearing after six weeks.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 09:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 09:46 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtReligious conversion

Follow us on :

Follow Us