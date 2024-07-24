Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on July 25 on whether royalty on minerals is tax

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Thursday on the hugely contentious issue of whether the royalty payable on minerals is a tax under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and if only the Centre is vested with the power to levy such exaction or states also have the authority to impose levies on mineral bearing land in their territory.

A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which reserved its verdict on March 14 after hearing a batch of 86 appeals filed by different state governments, mining companies and public sector undertakings for eight days, will pronounce the verdict.

According to the notice issued by the Supreme Court on its website, the bench, also comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Abhay S Oka, BV Nagarathna, JB Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, Ujjal Bhuyan, Satish Chandra Sharma and Augustine George Masih, will deliver the verdict at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.