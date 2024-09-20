Supreme Court's YouTube channel hacked; cryptocurrency videos of US company Ripple being streamed

The YouTube channel of the Supreme Court, which was used to live stream hearings in cases of public interest, appears to have been hacked, with the channel currently streaming videos of US-based company Ripple.
Screenshot of the Supreme Court's YouTube channel, taken at 12.03 pm, September 20, 2024.
At the time of writing, the channel appeared to be promoting XRP, a cryptocurrency developed by fintech company Ripple.
Screenshot of the Supreme Court's YouTube channel, taken at 12.04 pm, September 20, 2024.
It is unclear when the hack took place or the people/group behind it.
More to follow...
Published 20 September 2024, 06:40 IST