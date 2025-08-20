Menu
Suspension of toll collection at Paliyekkara to continue as SC upholds Kerala HC order

The Kerala HC had ordered a four-week suspension of toll collection, as it observed that motorists could not be charged when the highway was badly maintained.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 09:33 IST
Published 20 August 2025, 09:33 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtKerala High CourtToll

