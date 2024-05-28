Sweet truth: In a first, ICMR proposes fresh dietary guidelines to limit sugar levels in packaged foods and beverages

An expert committee at the NIN is said to have curated the new set of guidelines. The committee has proposed that for solid food— “threshold for sugar has been calculated at approximately 5 per cent energy from added sugar, and not exceeding 10 per cent energy from total sugar”.

For beverages, the “threshold for sugar has been calculated at approximately 10 per cent energy from added sugar, and not exceeding 30 per cent energy from total sugar (including naturally present sugar in fruit juices/milk, etc)”.

According to ET, packaged food companies are reportedly planning to make joint representations to ICMR and NIN within 10 days i.e., from the day the revisions have been proposed. Many from the sector also said that such a revision to dietary guidelines would also impact the online market of the packaged food products.

While health advocates have termed the revision to be crucial for consumers, another top executive from a beverage company reiterated that it would be “impossible and unreasonable to expect us to change formulations... We anyway inform consumers on packs about sugar content, for them to choose what they wish to consume.”

Stating that the NIN guidelines "follow global best practices", a senior executive at Hyderabad-based NIN said: “Such guidelines have been set for the first time. In India, a clear definition of these terms was not attempted so far either by the regulators or by researchers.”

The executive further asserts: “While it is common knowledge that highfat-sugar-and-salt foods and ultra processed foods have to be minimised, in India a clear definition of these terms has not been attempted so far either by regulators or by researchers.”