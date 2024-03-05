SWR's gross revenue up by 11.09% to Rs 6,970 crore

The South Western Railway (SWR) said it has reported significant increases in 4 economic metrics between Apr 2023 & Feb 2024.
Gross revenue (apportioned) rose to Rs 6,970.18 crore, an 11.09 per cent increase over Rs 6,274.16 crore in Apr-Feb period (2022-23).
Originating passenger revenue increased by 12.86 per cent (Rs 2,837.87 crore vs Rs 2,514.44 criore), originating freight revenue went up by 10.14 per cent (Rs 4,590.52 crore vs Rs 4,167.88 crore) & freight loading was up by 8.6 per cent (45.32 mn tonnes vs 41.73 mn tonnes).
Capital expenditure jumped by 58.56 per cent to Rs 6,462.40 crore compared to Rs 4,075.65 crore in Apr-Feb of last fiscal. SWR attributed growth in freight to extensive marketing by railway divisions, timely supply of wagons by operations & maintenance staff and doubling and electrification of routes.
(Published 04 March 2024, 23:09 IST)