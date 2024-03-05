JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SWR's gross revenue up by 11.09% to Rs 6,970 crore

Capital expenditure jumped by 58.56 per cent to Rs 6,462.40 crore compared to Rs 4,075.65 crore in Apr-Feb of last fiscal.
Last Updated 04 March 2024, 23:09 IST

Follow Us

The South Western Railway (SWR) said it has reported significant increases in 4 economic metrics between Apr 2023 & Feb 2024. 

Gross revenue (apportioned) rose to Rs 6,970.18 crore, an 11.09 per cent increase over Rs 6,274.16 crore in Apr-Feb period (2022-23). 

Originating passenger revenue increased by 12.86 per cent (Rs 2,837.87 crore vs Rs 2,514.44 criore), originating freight revenue went up by 10.14 per cent (Rs 4,590.52 crore vs Rs 4,167.88 crore) & freight loading was up by 8.6 per cent (45.32 mn tonnes vs 41.73 mn tonnes). 

Capital expenditure jumped by 58.56 per cent to Rs 6,462.40 crore compared to Rs 4,075.65 crore in Apr-Feb of last fiscal. SWR attributed growth in freight to extensive marketing by  railway divisions, timely supply of wagons by operations & maintenance staff and doubling and electrification of routes. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 March 2024, 23:09 IST)
Indian RailwaysKarnatakaSouth Western RailwayRevenue

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT