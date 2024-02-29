Ajmer's TADA court acquits main accused in 1993 serial blasts

Ajmer's TADA (Terrorist & Anti-disruptive Activities Act) court in Rajasthan acquitted the main accused Syed Abdul Karim Tunda (81) in the 1993 serial train bomb blasts due to lack of evidence, reported news agency ANI.

Advocate Shafqat Sultani said, "Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent, today the Court gave this judgement. Abdul Karim Tunda has been acquitted in all Sections and all Acts. CBI prosecution could not produce any concrete piece of evidence before the court in TADA, IPC, Railway Acts, Arms Act, or Explosive Substances Act. We had been saying that from the beginning that Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent...Irfan and Hamiduddin have been convicted."