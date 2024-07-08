Take nation into confidence on situation at LAC: Mallikarjun Kharge to Centre

Hitting back at the Congress president, the BJP said Sirijap, the area in question, was attacked and captured by the Chinese troops on 21st October 1962, when Jawaharlal Nehru was the prime minister.

"Kharge ji, You either don't know anything about military history and China's illegal occupation of our land in 1962 or are willfully spreading #FakeNews," BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said in a post on X.

"For your information, Sirijap, the area in question here, was attacked and captured by the Chinese troops on 21st October 1962, when Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister. So, we are paying for the sins of Balak Buddhi's great grandfather and it has nothing to do with 2020," he said.

"Several Military journals have recorded this fact, including Chinese Aggression in Maps, brought out by Publication Division in 1963. You may want to get a copy and educate yourself," Malviya said.

In his post, Kharge said, "Even as we enter the fifth year of the 'CLEAN CHIT" given by PM Narendra Modi on Galwan, where our brave soldiers sacrificed their lives, China continues to impinge upon our territorial integrity!"