Take pride in India's potential to bring about peace and prosperity in world: Tony Abbott to students

He urged the graduating students to take pride in India's potential to bring about peace, prosperity, freedom, and development in the world, and encouraged them to utilise the confidence and belief instilled in them through their degrees and medals to make a positive impact on society.

Abbott was the chief guest at the 11th annual convocation of Lovely Professional University (LPU) here.

At the convocation, the former Australian prime minister was conferred an honorary doctorate, according to a press note issued by the university.

More than 60,000 students received degrees in diverse domains on the occasion. It also marked the graduation of LPU's first batch of 'Online Mode Students'.

Founder Chancellor of LPU Ashok Kumar Mittal presided over the convocation. He highlighted the partnership between LPU and 16 prestigious Australian universities and shared the university's recent achievements.