<p>Taking a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/long-distance-poor-connectivity-and-costly-cabs-how-indias-airports-are-failing-passengers-on-the-last-mile-3881621">flight </a>soon? Passengers are advised to stay informed ahead of their journey as the New Customs Baggage Rules, 2026, has come into effect from midnight on February 2. </p><p>The updated regulations replace the decade-old baggage rules and introduce changes that flyers should be aware of for a hassle-free journey. </p><p>The government has released the<a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetailm.aspx?PRID=2222384&reg=3&lang=2"> Baggage Rules, 2026</a>, along with the New Customs Baggage (Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2026, and issued a Master Circular for people <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/clearing-the-runway-can-we-make-every-indian-fly-3397605">travelling </a>to and from India. </p><p>These changes aim to simplify customs procedures and make airport clearance faster and more efficient for passengers.</p>.Govt raises limit for bringing duty-free imported goods to Rs 75,000 under new baggage rules.<p><strong>Baggage declaration </strong></p><p>The update lets passengers do the baggage declaration process by themselves. Reducing paperwork, one would be able to declare their baggage electronically. This can be even in advance, which would save time at customs counters. </p><p>These changes will see enhanced general free allowance, transfer of residence benefits and special allowances for jewellery. </p><p>The Ministry said these measures reflect facilitative and revised provisions for international passengers, and in accordance with new economic conditions, rising travel volumes and passenger expectations<a href="https://www.newsonair.gov.in/govt-notifies-baggage-rules-2026-and-issues-new-customs-baggage-declaration-and-processing-regulations-2026/">, </a><em><a href="https://www.newsonair.gov.in/govt-notifies-baggage-rules-2026-and-issues-new-customs-baggage-declaration-and-processing-regulations-2026/">All India Radio</a></em><a href="https://www.newsonair.gov.in/govt-notifies-baggage-rules-2026-and-issues-new-customs-baggage-declaration-and-processing-regulations-2026/"> </a>stated in its report. </p>.Airport-like luggage charges in trains soon? Railways mulls rules for carrying baggage: Report.<p><strong>Update on carrying duty-free goods</strong></p><p>The government has also allowed one laptop to be brought <a href="https://www.commerce.gov.in/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Annexure-II-DFTP-Scheme-2008.pdf">duty-free </a>by passengers above 18 years of age.</p><p>The government on Sunday raised the limit for passengers bringing duty-free imported goods into India from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000.</p><p>Under the Baggage Rules, 2026, notified on Sunday, a resident or a tourist of Indian origin arriving in India other than by land, shall be allowed clearance free of duty articles, up to Rs 75,000, if such articles are carried on the person or in the bona fide accompanied baggage of the passenger.</p>.British flights to allow pets for 'emotional support'.<p><strong>Pet onboard? </strong></p><p>The recent regulations have notified that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/campaign-for-change-in-airline-rules-for-pet-travel-1173629.html">pets </a>can be brought in duty-free when in accordance with necessitated conditions.</p><p><strong>Imports and re-imports</strong></p><p>Now, items returning to India are expected to undergo less complicated process. This comes in the view of new provisions which have been added for temporary imports and re-imports.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>