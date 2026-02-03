Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Taking a flight soon? Check out New Customs Baggage Rules

Reducing paperwork, one would be able to declare their baggage electronically. This can be even in advance, which would save time at customs counters.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 12:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 12:20 IST
India NewsAirportCustomsflightsbaggage handling

Follow us on :

Follow Us