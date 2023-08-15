Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court for Cauvery water release from Karnataka

Tamil Nadu on Monday approached the Supreme Court with a plea to direct Karnataka to release 24,000 cusec of Cauvery water daily for standing crops.
In an application, it sought direction to Karnataka to release water from its dams to ensure that 24,000 cusec was realised at Biligundlu, the interstate water flow measurement station for entire month of August, commencing from August 14.
It sought direction to Karnataka to ensure release of entire quota of water of September (36.76 tmcft) as per final award of Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal as modified by the apex court.