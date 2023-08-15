Home
Home

Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court for Cauvery water release from Karnataka

In an application, it sought direction to Karnataka to release water from its dams to ensure that 24,000 cusec was realised at Biligundlu.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 23:40 IST

Tamil Nadu on Monday approached the Supreme Court with a plea to direct Karnataka to release 24,000 cusec of Cauvery water daily for standing crops.

In an application, it sought direction to Karnataka to release water from its dams to ensure that 24,000 cusec was realised at Biligundlu, the interstate water flow measurement station for entire month of August, commencing from August 14.

It sought direction to Karnataka to ensure release of entire quota of water of September (36.76 tmcft) as per final award of Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal as modified by the apex court.

(Published 14 August 2023, 23:40 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduKarnatakaSupreme CourtCauvery

