<p>Rameswaram: A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a Class 12 girl to death in broad daylight while she was on her way to school here on Wednesday, police said.</p><p>The girl had reportedly rejected the man’s love proposal, they said.</p><p>The victim lived with her family in Cherankottai near the island town.</p><p>Police said the accused, identified as Muniyaraj, a resident of the same area, had been allegedly stalking the schoolgirl for days and pressuring her to accept his love despite repeated refusals.</p><p>The girl's father Mariyappan, a fisherman, had recently confronted the youth over his alleged harassment and warned him against troubling her, according to police and local reports.</p><p>Enraged by her continued rejection and the warning from her family, the man allegedly decided to attack her when she was heading to school on Wednesday morning, officers said.</p><p>The accused confronted the girl on a public road before allegedly stabbing her multiple times with a knife, causing grievous injuries, police said.</p><p>The teenager collapsed at the spot and succumbed to her injuries before any medical help could reach, a preliminary inquiry has revealed.</p><p>Passersby who witnessed the attack alerted police, following which personnel from Port Police Station rushed to the scene and recovered the body, officials said.</p><p>The body was sent to a government hospital for post‑mortem examination, and a case of murder has been registered, they added.</p>.8 month-pregnant Indian-origin techie killed by speeding BMW in Australia .<p>After the assault, the accused fled the spot, but was tracked down by a special police team, officers said.</p><p>He has been taken into custody for interrogation, and further investigation is on, police said, adding that appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been invoked.</p><p>Condemning the incident, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said he was shocked to know about the murder.</p><p>"Who is responsible for a situation where even a girl student going to school in the morning is not safe? Where did the accused get the audacity to murder a school girl in broad daylight," he asked in a series of comments in a social media post.</p><p>Hitting out the Tamil Nadu government, he said, "Such heinous crimes are the result of the complete erosion of law and order on women's safety under the Stalin-model DMK regime."</p><p>Palaniswami urged the government to ensure that the suspect receives the maximum punishment.</p>