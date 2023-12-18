About 1,000 train passengers stranded in Tamil Nadu due to floods

Chennai: About 1,000 passengers of the Tiruchendur-Chennai Express remained stranded at a railway station in Thoothukudi districts since December 17 night after the tracks developed cracks due to heavy rains in southern Tamil Nadu.

The train was stopped at the Srivaikundam railway station at about 9 pm on December 17, according to passengers who alleged that authorities didn’t bother to provide them food or make alternate arrangements. They said the train has about 1,000 passengers and were travelling to various parts of Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai.

Tiruchendur-Chennai Express is the only direct train that connects the temple town with the state capital. The train was stopped at the station after the tracks on the route were flooded and developed cracks.