AIADMK does not have any ties with BJP, asserts K Palaniswami

"I will say it again. AIADMK is not in any alliance with the BJP and it is also not part of the NDA coalition. We made this announcement after unanimously passing a resolution at our district secretaries' meeting. Despite passing a resolution, false messages on ties with the BJP are being spread in the media over the past five-to-six months by some political parties. I will say for the final time. We strongly deny having any alliance with the BJP," he asserted.