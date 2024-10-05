Aircraft suffers tyre burst at Chennai airport; passengers safe

<p>Chennai: An aircraft carrying 146 passengers from Muscat suffered a tyre burst while landing at the international airport here on Saturday, authorities said.</p>.<p>All the passengers are safe, Chennai airport authorities said.</p>.IndiGo faces system outage; thousands of passengers face tough time at airports.<p>The flight had just landed when one of the rear tyres burst, they said.</p>.<p>The return journey of the aircraft has been cancelled and all the passengers have been accommodated in various hotels across the city.</p>