Amit Shah 'warns' Tamilisai to toe party line over criticism of Tamil Nadu BJP under Annamalai

Soundararajan, on her arrival in Chennai, didn’t speak to the waiting media, while Karthik Gopinath, a close aide of Annamalai, tweeted: “That looks like a strong admonishment from Amit shah ji to Tamilisai akka . But what could be the reason for this “public” warning? Unwarranted public comments?”

The video went viral on social media, which has been witnessing an intense exchange of words between supporters of Soundararajan and Annamalai. The Lok Sabha election results which saw the BJP alliance biting the dust prompted Soundararajan to say that the party would have won a good number of seats if it had aligned with the AIADMK and virtually blamed Annamalai for the breakup of the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Days later, Soundararajan, while criticising the state unit on a host of issues, said she never inducted people with “criminal background” into the party while “such people” are allowed to join now, in what was seen as a direct attack on Annamalai. The comments triggered an ugly exchange of barbs on social media between supporters of the two leaders who don’t enjoy a good rapport.