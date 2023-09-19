Annamalai, 'unreasonable demand' for seats behind AIADMK’s posturing

Add to this the BJP’s demand for 15 seats in the Lok Sabha polls and a proposal mooted by Annamalai to induct T T V Dhinakaran and O Panneerselvam, both expelled from AIADMK, into the alliance. However, there is also a realization in the AIADMK that it cannot face Lok Sabha elections without a Prime Ministerial face – in 2014, Jayalalithaa pitted herself against the BJP and made it a “Lady versus Modi” fight.

“We cannot accept proposals that will be inimical to the party in the long run. Why is he (Annamalai) making public statements against our leaders? We have no problem if someone wants to grow the BJP, but they should respect the alliance partner and alliance dharma. Our patience has a limit,” a senior leader told DH, blaming Annamalai for Jayakumar’s statement.

However, another leader said while the AIADMK doesn’t want to deal with the state BJP, the channel with the Central leadership is “open and intact” throwing ample hints that problems between the two will be sorted sooner than later.

“The BJP has understood the significance of AIADMK now and it is clear from the fact that Amit Shah directly talks to EPS, a departure from the past when he spoke through interlocutors. The two discussed politics during their meeting last week,” the leader said. He added that the BJP lives in an “illusion” that it has grown leaps and bounds in Tamil Nadu in two years.

The party was allotted five seats in 2019 and lost all, while it won just four of the 20 assembly seats it contested in 2021, the AIADMK leaders said. “Why should AIADMK give more seats to the BJP? What do we gain? Actually, nothing. If the BJP wants the alliance, it should respect us,” another leader said.