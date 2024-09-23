Ask Sri Lanka not to levy hefty fines on arrested fishermen: MK Stalin writes to MEA

Chennai: As many as 37 fishermen from Mayiladuthurai district in Tamil Nadu were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy over the weekend for allegedly entering its water by crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Demanding their immediate release, Chief Minister M K Stalin shot off a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, flagging the levy of hefty fine on arrested fishermen by Sri Lankan courts.

The continued arrests of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy has been a challenging task for diplomats in New Delhi and the issue is likely to get complicated with a new regime led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake taking charge in Colombo.

During his campaign, Anura had promised to save Sri Lankan coast from Indian fishermen who he alleged trespass into its water and fish using ecologically-destructive bottom trawlers, an equipment banned in the island nation.

The issue has attained different proportions in the past decade with Sri Lanka impounding the boats seized and releasing the fishermen alone, which takes away their livelihood in a second. Off late, Sri Lankan courts that remand Indian fishermen have been levying “hefty fine” to the tune of crore of rupees, in a bid to discourage them from entering its waters.