BJP TN chief Annamalai hits out at Dayanidhi Maran for not apologising for comments on workers from UP, Bihar

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu BJP on Monday accused Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran of 'degrading' the profession of hairstylists and alleged that the DMK leader had dubbed dissemination of his remarks vis-a-vis north Indians the 'work of a jobless barber.'

K Annamalai, BJP state president said on 'X': "Degrading someone by profession or language seems to be the only thing DMK MP Thiru Dayanidhi Maran excels in. Instead of apologising, Thiru Dayanidhi Maran calls those spreading & reacting to his rants on our North Indian Brothers and Sisters the work of a “Jobless Barber”. With this constant degrading, it is only evident that even the continuous taste of electoral defeat doesn't seem to shake the resolve of the leaders in the I.N.D.I. Alliance."