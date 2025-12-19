<p>Chennai: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Friday announced that it won’t issue fresh licenses for Pit Bull and Rottweiler breeds from Saturday, in a move that comes after attacks on humans involving the two breeds. </p><p>Those who already have a licence for raising the two breeds of dogs have been directed to compulsorily use leashes and muzzles when taking their pets outside their homes. </p><p>A resolution passed at the Council meeting said there have been an increasing number of incidents and complaints about pet dogs attacking the public. </p>.Man laughs as his pit bull attacks kid in Mumbai.<p>“In most of these incidents, the ferocious and aggressive nature of Pit Bull and Rottweiler breeds has caused a lot of harm to the general public. Appropriate warnings have been issued to the owners of the affected dogs in this regard,” the resolution said, adding that it was necessary to ban the breeding of aggressive dogs. </p><p>New licences for breeding of two dogs will be stopped from December 20 and if anyone violates the rule, they will have to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh. </p><p>“We make it mandatory for those who have obtained a Pet License to wear a collar and muzzle while taking them out. If they violate, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on them,” the resolution added. </p>