Chennai man recovers diamond jewel he 'accidentally' dumped in bin: Report

Diamonds are precious, indeed very expensive and so it becomes a bliss to own this jewel. Interestingly, a diamond necklace was allegedly thrown into waste accidentally by a Chennai resident in Tamil Nadu only to be found with the help of cops later.

As per a report in the India Today, one man identified as Devraj threw away the jewel said to be worth Rs 5 lakh. The man on realising that he had put the diamond necklace to waste, immediately decided to apprise the authorities.

Devraj contacted the company named Urbaser Sumeet which is contracted by the Chennai Corporation for waste management. He also informed the senior officials in the department concerned who are said to have monitored the search operation.