'Cities do not meet population criteria': Centre returns DPRs of Coimbatore and Madurai metros

Though the population in both cities is above 20 lakh in 2025, the Centre will only count the 2011 population figure as the decadal Census has not been conducted since 2020.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 16:33 IST
Published 18 November 2025, 16:33 IST
India NewsTamil NaduCoimbatorePopulationMaduraiMetro network

