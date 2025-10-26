Menu


CM Stalin has become full-time movie critic: Palaniswami

"But, forgetting why he became chief minister, the puppet CM has become a full-time movie critic and this is a matter of concern," Palaniswami said.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 11:58 IST
Published 26 October 2025, 11:58 IST
India NewsMK StalinEdappadi K Palaniswamichief minister

