<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Friday reviewed the preparedness ahead of cyclone 'Ditwah' in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bay-of-bengal">Bay of Bengal</a>, which is likely to bring heavy rainfall in the state.</p>.<p>The weather office has predicted heavy rains in the southern and Cauvery delta districts of the state, between November 29 and 30.</p>.<p>"A Red alert has been issued for the southern and delta districts. I held a video conference with the collectors of the districts where red alert has been sounded. Already, a meeting of higher officials was convened with senior officials yesterday (Thursday) to issue detailed instructions," Stalin told reporters.</p>.<p>Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the state emergency operation centre set up by the Revenue and Disaster Management department in Chennai and took stock of the situation.</p>.Cyclonic storm to reach north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry by November 30: IMD.<p>During his interaction with the Collectors through video conference mode, he directed the officials to carry out coordination work for rescue and relief operations.</p>.<p>The CM said his government has deployed senior officials in vulnerable districts, and all of them have already reached their assigned areas.</p>.<p>"I have directed them to remain on high alert, especially in locations badly hit (in the past). They have been instructed to constantly monitor and take steps to prevent any disruption, including snapping of powerlines." </p><p>Asked if Chennai would be impacted, Stalin replied that Chennai is expected to receive heavy rainfall. "They (Meteorological department) warned of heavy rain in Chennai as well." </p>.Death toll from floods and landslides rises to 56 in Sri Lanka.<p>Detailing the measures taken by the government, he said, "Camps have been readied with food and essential supplies. Orders have also been issued for immediate evacuation of people from low-lying areas." </p><p>To another query, he said, "Ministers in charge have reached the districts and are continuously monitoring the situation. " </p><p>Responding to a question if his government was fully prepared ahead of the cyclone, he said, "We are prepared." </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cyclonic-storm">cyclonic storm</a> (Ditwah) is very likely to reach Southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30, the weather office said on Friday. </p><p>Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea.</p>.<p>During inspection at the State Emergency Operations Centre here, Stalin said all departments must function in tandem.</p>.Floods on Indonesia's Sumatra kill at least 94 people, agencies say.<p>He also ordered the officials to keep stock of essential items, including food, milk and said necessary action should be taken to remove floodwater from residential areas.</p>.<p>Later, in a social media post, the CM noted that 16 state disaster response force and 12 NDRF teams have been deployed in districts expecting heavy rainfall.</p>.<p>The met department has advised people not to venture out of their homes and avoid travelling during the red alert period. </p>