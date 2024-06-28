Cocaine worth Rs 21 crore seized at Chennai airport

Chennai: Over 2,000 grams of cocaine worth Rs 21 crore was seized from an air passenger who arrived here from Ghana, the Customs department said on Friday.

The woman hailing from the West African country, who arrived on June 26, was intercepted by the intelligence officers at the international airport here.

During interrogation, she was found to be in possession of the narcotics in powder form concealed in her bags and footwear, an official release from the Chennai International Airport, Principal Commissioner of Customs, R Srinivasa Naik said.