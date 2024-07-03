Home
Coimbatore Mayor A Kalpana resigns citing 'personal reasons'

DMK's Kalpana was the first woman Mayor of the city.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 July 2024, 15:37 IST
Coimbatore: Coimbatore Mayor A Kalpana on Wednesday resigned from her post citing personal reasons, an official here said.

DMK's Kalpana was the first woman Mayor of the city.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran told reporters that Kalpana quit citing "personal reasons." Asked by reporters if she had cited any health issues for her decision, he said, "she has mentioned that it is due to health and family situation."

Kalpana was elected Mayor after the local body polls in February 2022 after the DMK and its allies emerged victorious.

Published 03 July 2024, 15:37 IST
