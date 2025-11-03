<p>Chennai: Three unidentified men allegedly abducted a 20-year-old postgraduate student at a private college and sexually assaulted her near the Coimbatore International Airport after attacking her boyfriend and leaving him bleeding at the spot. The girl, who hails from southern Tamil Nadu, is pursuing her masters in business administration at a reputed college in the industrial city. </p><p>The incident took place late Sunday night at an isolated and unlit stretch on the Brindavan Nagar–SIHS Colony Road near the airport. The area is prone to crime incidents and there are no CCTV cameras, making it difficult for the investigators to zero-in on the culprits. </p><p>The incident took place at around 11 pm when the girl and her boyfriend – it is believed that the two had been in a relationship – were inside a car at the Brindavan Nagar–SIHS Colony Road after their dinner. Police said three men, who arrived at the spot in a motorbike which was allegedly stolen from Kovilpalayam in the city, hurled a stone at the car, instantly breaking its windshield. </p>.BJP leader made boyfriend, aide rape own daughter; arrested.<p>“The three men dragged the boyfriend out of the car and thrashed him so badly that he was profusely bleeding. They then forcibly took the girl and took her to a secluded place about a km away where they sexually assaulted her. The men threatened her not to go public about the gang rape and abandoned her at around 4.00 am,” a senior police officer told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>The girl was rescued by the police at about 4.30 am. The boyfriend, who was beaten with sticks and stones, regained consciousness after an hour and reported the incident to police before getting admitted to the Coimbatore Government Medical College. </p><p>“The boy was beaten up so badly that doctors gave him over 20 stitches,” the officer added. Since the accused are still at large, the Coimbatore Police have formed seven special teams to nab the culprits. </p><p>The shocking incident of abduction and gang rape of a young woman prompted many to raise several questions over the safety of women – in December last year, a 19-year-old student at the Anna University in Chennai was sexually assaulted inside the campus. Opposition parties, including the AIADMK and BJP, piled up on the ruling DMK seeking questions over the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state. </p>