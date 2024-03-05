Construction of AIIMS Madurai started by Larsen & Toubro, 5 years after PM Modi laid foundation stone

Chennai: Five years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone, Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday began construction work of the much-delayed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai.

The delay in construction of the AIIMS after PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the project on January 27, 2019, was a political tool by the ruling DMK and its alliance partners to beat the BJP to drive home their point that the Union Government discriminates against states ruled by Opposition parties.

“The construction of AIIMS has begun today without much fanfare as if it is a secret project. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) was in Madurai last week, and they (Union Government) could have asked him to launch the work. The nation would have known that there was a gap of five years between laying the foundation stone and the start of actual construction work,” Madurai MP Su Venkatesan said.

To be built in about 33 months, the brand-new campus will have a hospital building spread over an area of 1,08,325 square metres with 870 beds including out-patient department, and Emergency, an Ayush block, teaching block, an auditorium with a seating capacity of 750, conference halls, separate hostels for girls and boys, service block, Director’s bungalow, and residential complexes for professors and other staff.

The total built-up area, excluding site development area, is about 2,00,851 square metres and the campus, will be built at a cost of Rs 1,978 crore with funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will come up in Thoppur, 13 km from Madurai.