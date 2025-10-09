Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Cough syrup deaths: Madhya Pradesh Police arrest pharma owner from Tamil Nadu

S Ranganathan was arrested on Thursday and will be presented before the court in Chennai today. He will be then taken to Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh after securing transit remand.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 03:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 03:56 IST
India NewsTamil NaduMadhya PradeshCough Syrup

Follow us on :

Follow Us