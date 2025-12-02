Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai inundated as heavy rains lash the city

Despite weakening into a remnant, Cyclone Ditwah rains have flooded Chennai and its surrounding districts, turning major roads and residential areas into waterlogged chaos. The continuous downpour has inundated low-lying areas, marooning several localities and causing major traffic disruption. The meteorological department has extended the warning, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall for Chennai and Tiruvallur districts until Tuesday due to the persistent weather system.