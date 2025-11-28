<p>Chennai: After dumping unprecedented rains in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri-lanka">Sri Lanka</a>, Cyclone Ditwah will move towards <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> where the Cauvery Delta region and northern parts of the state are likely to witness intense rainfall from Saturday. </p><p>Unwilling to take chances, the DMK dispensation has asked Collectors in 14 districts to take precautionary measures to ensure that people don’t get impacted by the cyclonic storm. </p><p>While Delta districts such as Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam will receive very heavy rains on Saturday, the rainfall in Chennai and other northern districts will begin Saturday evening and intensify on Sunday. Southern districts such as Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Sivaganga experienced heavy rains on Friday.</p>.Death toll from floods and landslides rises to 56 in Sri Lanka.<p>Red Alert and Orange Alert have been issued to multiple districts for Saturday and Sunday. </p><p>Independent weather bloggers have said that Ditwah will not be a “typical windy cyclone” but will dump huge amounts of rainfall for November 29 and November 30. The state government has positioned about 12 teams from the NDRF and 16 teams from the SDRF in the districts that are likely to be affected. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imd">IMD</a> said the cyclonic storm is very likely to move north-northwest wards across Sri Lanka coast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early November 30. It added that squally wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph will prevail till Sunday following which it will gradually reduce. </p>.Cyclonic storm to reach north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry by November 30: IMD.<p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mk-stalin">M K Stalin</a>, after reviewing the preparedness with officials, asked people to follow updates from the Meteorological Department, and avoid going out unnecessarily, and stay in safe places. He also said the government has sought additional NDRF teams and contingency support from the armed forces.</p><p>“We have issued instructions to officials to ensure that power lines do not snap and to prevent any accidents,” Stalin said, adding that district administrations have been asked to set up relief camps wherever necessary and shift people living in low-lying areas to safety. </p>.Floods on Indonesia's Sumatra kill at least 94 people, agencies say.<p>Independent weather blogger K Srikanth said though the Cyclone has spent more than 24 hours over land along the East Coast of Sri Lanka, it has managed to still retain the structure to a great extent though with moisture cut off most of its convection is eroded. </p><p>“Over the last couple of hours, a fresh convection burst has been happening. In the next 6 - 9 hours it may reach waters to the North of Sri Lankan east coast which may give a fresh lease of life,” Srikanth added. </p>