Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Deepam row: BJP's Anurag Thakur accuses DMK-led Tamil Nadu govt of 'crushing' sentiments of Hindus

Thakur said that despite the court order, Hindu devotees were not allowed to light the Karthigai Deepam.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 17:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 17:10 IST
India NewsTamil NaduAnurag Thakur

Follow us on :

Follow Us