<p>Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay on Saturday kicked off his much-awaited public connect programme in Tiruchirapalli by accusing the DMK and BJP of “cheating people” by not implementing promises they made during elections. </p><p>The Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief took over five hours to reach his first campaign point from the Tiruchirapalli airport as thousands of people converged in the city to take a glimpse at their favourite hero. </p>.Actor-politician Vijay gets rousing reception ahead of start of poll campaign.<p>Sitting inside a specially designed bus for his campaign, Vijay was seen waving at the crowds, including women and children, which were lined up on both sides of the road. The traffic jams caused due to Vijay’s visit and the campaign turned into a nightmare for residents of Tiruchirapalli with thousands of vehicles stranded on the highway connecting Chennai with Madurai causing inconvenience to travelers.</p><p>After wading through a sea of supporters for five hours, Vijay finally stood atop the bus at 3 pm in the scorching sun to tell his supporters why he chose Tiruchirapalli, which is considered a turning point city for parties like DMK and AIADMK. </p><p>Despite the microphone not working as expected, Vijay tore into the DMK seeking to know how many promises made by the ruling party before it came to power have been implemented. </p>.Noise, no voice: TVK chief and actor Vijay’s first rally hit by audio glitch in Tiruchirappalli.<p>“They allow you (women) to travel free on town buses and mock you saying free…free…The DMK said they will reduce the price of Diesel. Did they?” he asked the crowd. He didn’t spare the BJP too by launching an all-round attack on the party on issues like Keeladi archaeological site, Katchatheevu, NEET, and denying funds to Tamil Nadu for not implementing the National Education Policy 2020. </p><p>Vijay listed two dozen promises made by the DMK and sought to know why they have not been implemented. “If the BJP betrays Tamil Nadu, what the DMK does is breach of trust. Both are the same and should be considered as crimes in a democracy. Both the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Chief Minister (M K Stalin) know how to deceive people. I hope you will now understand why we both have a secret understanding,” he said.</p><p>The actor-politician also said the TVK, if it came to power, will only make promises that can be implemented. </p>