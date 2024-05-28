DMK government to organise Lord Murugan conference in Palani on August 24-25

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Hindu, Religious, and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department on Tuesday announced that it will organise a two-day global conference on Lord Murugan, perceived to be the god of Tamils, in Palani on August 24 and 25, as the ruling DMK makes a concerted effort to shed off the 'anti-Hindu' tag it had acquired over the decades.

Titled Muthamizh Murugan Manadu 2024, the conference will bring together devotees of Lord Murugan and thinkers from across the world to spread his core principles.

Believed to have been lived in six abodes across Tamil Nadu, including Palani, which is venue of the conference, Lord Murugan is worshipped with reverence in countries like Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, Australia, Canada, and Indonesia.