DMK to boycott At Home reception hosted by Governor

Chennai: Ruling DMK legislators will boycott the ‘At Home’ reception to be hosted by Governor R N Ravi on Thursday on the occasion of Independence Day following the decision of the alliance partners to do the same, though there was no clarity whether Chief Minister M K Stalin and his cabinet colleagues would attend the event.

“The DMK, as a party, won’t participate in the At Home reception of the Governor,” R S Bharathi, organising secretary, told reporters. However, he said Stalin would decide the stand of the government which he heads vis-à-vis the Governor’s tea party.

A top source in the government told DH that “as of now, the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues are scheduled to attend the reception, along with senior officers.” “We will have to wait till Thursday morning for a definitive decision,” the source added.