'Dravida' skipped from Tamil Nadu state anthem at Governor’s event; Stalin demands R N Ravi’s recall

The singers skipped the sentence 'thekkanamum athirsirantha Dravida nalthirunaadum' (loosely translated as the great country in the Dravidian land) while singing the state anthem penned by Manonmaniam Sundaranar Pillai leading to consternation among the participants, even as the Governor remained unmoved.