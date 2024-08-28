ED levies penalty of Rs 908 crore on DMK MP for FEMA violation in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: In an embarrassment to the ruling DMK, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has slapped a fine of Rs 908 crore on party MP and former Union Minister S Jagathrakshakan and his family members in connection with violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The ED, which is also investigating cases against other DMK leaders like K Ponmudy, Anitha R Radhakrishnan, and Senthil Balaji, said on Wednesday that it has confiscated properties worth Rs 89.19 crore belonging to Jagathrakshakan, whose business interests range from hotels to hospitals to educational institutions across India and abroad.

Jagathrakshakan, a loyalist of late M G Ramachandran, joined the DMK in 1999 after having been associated with R M Veerappan, the long-time manager of the matinee idol. A five-time MP from Arakkonam in north Tamil Nadu, Jagathrakshakan is one of the influential leaders of the DMK and served as the Union Minister of State under the UPA-II regime.

ED initiated a probe under the FEMA in 2020 against the MP, his family members and a related Indian entity owned by them and passed a seizure order in September 2020 for various movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 89.19 crore.