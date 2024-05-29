Home
Elephant calf rescued from well in Tamil Nadu after 10-hr struggle

According to officials, the incident occurred at Kolapalli near Gudalur in the small hours when the calf, part of an elephant herd, fell into the 30 ft well.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 10:38 IST

Nilgiris: An elephant calf that fell into a 30 ft well in this hilly district was rescued by a team of Forest department officials on Wednesday following a 10-hour struggle that involved two earth-movers to pull the animal to safety.

According to officials, the incident occurred at Kolapalli near Gudalur in the small hours when the calf, part of an elephant herd, fell into the 30 ft well.

The locals informed the Forest department, following which a rescue operation was launched.

As part of it, two excavators were deployed to create a path near the well for the elephant to climb to safety, they said.

Upon being rescued, the calf ventured into the forest.

Forest department officials were monitoring the calf and would continue to do so till it joins its herd, an official said.

Published 29 May 2024, 10:38 IST
