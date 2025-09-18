Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

EPS woos Thevars after rejecting TTV, OPS readmission to AIADMK

Palaniswami had recently stirred a hornets' nest by reviving the contentious proposal to rename Madurai Airport after Thevar.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 14:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 14:29 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsO Paneerselvam

Follow us on :

Follow Us