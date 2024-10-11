Fight over omelette turns fatal as man stabs colleague in Tamil Nadu

<p>In a shocking incident, a man killed his colleague allegedly over refusal to cook omelette in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The accused and victim were allegedly drunk at the time of the incident. </p><p>According to a <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/not-given-omelette-man-kills-colleague/articleshow/114130863.cms" rel="nofollow">report </a> in <em>Times of India, </em>the matter pertains to Nehru Nagar area in Orattukuppai, near Chettipalayam. Police have arrested the 47-year-old private security guard over charges of murder. </p><p>As per the report, the accused Joseph Kurian (47) from Vaikom, in Kerala and the victim A Sherif (50) were working in a private security services company. They were sharing a room given to them on rent by the company along with three more colleagues.</p>.Cocaine worth Rs 3.3 crore seized in Delhi; 2 Nigerian nationals, taxi driver held.<p>The roommates took turns for doing household chores. On Tuesday, it was Joseph's turn to cook. While he cooked an omelette for himself, he did not cook it for the other roommates. P Vinoth (59), Santhosh (45), and Sivaraman (48), were the other roommates, said the publication. </p><p>At around 8:30 pm, Joseph and Sherif were alone in the room and drunk. Sherif asked Joseph why he did not cook omelette for others in the morning. The discussion soon turned into a heated debate and Joseph took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Sherif in the abdomen.</p>.5 undertrial prisoners escape from Assam jail, search on.<p>Soon after the incident, an injured Sherif was rushed to a hospital in Malumichampatti. After giving him first aid, he was reffered to another hospital where he died on Wednesday morning. </p><p>A case of murder was registered against Joseph by Chettipalayam police and he was arrested on Wednesday evening. He was produced before a judicial magistrate at Sulur on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody in Coimbatore Central Prison, the report said. </p>